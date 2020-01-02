Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lowered by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1,440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 955,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,719,000 after acquiring an additional 893,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after acquiring an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Insiders have sold a total of 99,714 shares of company stock valued at $27,514,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.39. 3,272,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,413. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $180.98 and a 12-month high of $303.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $300.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.91.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.