Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Market Perform by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $654.13.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $571.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.07 and a 200 day moving average of $584.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.49 and a beta of 1.63. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $698.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,402,000 after acquiring an additional 541,277 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 854,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,960,000 after acquiring an additional 242,962 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 435,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,655,000 after acquiring an additional 79,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

