Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.17. Michaels Companies reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,344. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 40,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1,534.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 91,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

