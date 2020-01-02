MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MGDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,116. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

