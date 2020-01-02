Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,783 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 9.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,937,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,310,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Monotype Imaging during the third quarter worth $9,972,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE remained flat at $$19.84 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

