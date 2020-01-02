National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.07

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.07 and traded as high as $72.50. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $71.84, with a volume of 594,512 shares.

NA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.25.

The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.07.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.0009747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total transaction of C$4,557,911.40. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$1,436,818.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,895.31. Insiders sold a total of 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500 in the last three months.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

