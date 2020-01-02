National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Shares of NNN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.38. 832,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.06.
In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
