National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.38. 832,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.06.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

