NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.40 Million

Analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will announce sales of $52.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $52.80 million. NCS Multistage posted sales of $50.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year sales of $205.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $214.36 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $215.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million.

NCSM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

NCSM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,722. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $97.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.67.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

