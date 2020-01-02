NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $12,259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.10. 570,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,103. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

