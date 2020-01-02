NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $485,785.00 and approximately $14,886.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.72 or 0.06085711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036535 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024529 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.