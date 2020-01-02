Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.96

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.96 and traded as low as $130.06. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 30,756 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Ian Phillips acquired 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £2,920.94 ($3,842.33). Also, insider Eric W. Hook acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,522.23).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.