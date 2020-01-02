Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

