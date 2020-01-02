Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. Oilex shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 24,658,424 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit