Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) & China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Head-To-Head Survey

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Organovo and China Biologic Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $3.09 million 15.01 -$26.64 million ($0.23) -1.55 China Biologic Products $466.88 million 9.81 $128.06 million $4.02 28.95

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Biologic Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Organovo and China Biologic Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Biologic Products 1 1 0 0 1.50

China Biologic Products has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.56%. Given China Biologic Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Biologic Products is more favorable than Organovo.

Risk and Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Biologic Products has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and China Biologic Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -774.47% -74.72% -64.38% China Biologic Products 31.22% 9.79% 8.99%

Summary

China Biologic Products beats Organovo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin and IVIG for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and immunoglobulin G secondary deficiency; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing Human fibrinogen for the treatment for lack of fibrinogen and increase human fibrinogen concentration; and artificial dura and spinal dura mater products for use in brain and spinal surgeries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

