Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives $48.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFIX. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,726. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 110,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,604. The company has a market capitalization of $883.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

