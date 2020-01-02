Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. 176,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 28.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $80,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 128.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

