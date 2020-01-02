Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 108%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OXFD. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

OXFD traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 161,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

