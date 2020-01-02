Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) CEO Tom Kubota Purchases 2,300 Shares

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) CEO Tom Kubota purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $11,822.00.

Tom Kubota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Tom Kubota acquired 1,000 shares of Pacific Health Care Organization stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $5,090.00.

Pacific Health Care Organization stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91. Pacific Health Care Organization has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Health Care Organization from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

