Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Holdings Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,341 shares during the period. Park National makes up approximately 8.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.10% of Park National worth $159,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 101.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 172,792 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Park National by 5.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park National by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Park National by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 target price on Park National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

PRK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.43. 31,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,977. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of Park National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.