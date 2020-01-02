Park National Corp OH Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 65,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.66.

In other news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.37. 1,880,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,549. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

