Park National Corp OH Has $19.21 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,721,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,867 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $433,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Electric by 254.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,270,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,339,000 after buying an additional 38,260,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after buying an additional 8,989,832 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

GE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 86,746,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,782,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $11.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

