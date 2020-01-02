Park National Corp OH Has $4.16 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 263,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $106.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

