Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 203.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $191.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,715,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,232. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $191.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

