Park National Corp OH Raises Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,053. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day moving average of $217.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,718 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,123 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.