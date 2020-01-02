Park National Corp OH Sells 1,259 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.43. 5,187,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,789. The company has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $108.07 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

