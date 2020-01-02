Park National Corp OH Sells 1,850 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after acquiring an additional 410,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,102. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

