Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 5,027,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

