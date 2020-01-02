PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.38

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and traded as low as $35.46. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 67,730 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.