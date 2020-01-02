Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,188.93

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,188.93 and traded as high as $2,743.00. Persimmon shares last traded at $2,730.00, with a volume of 984,996 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,555.67 ($33.62).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,582.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,188.93.
About Persimmon (LON:PSN)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.