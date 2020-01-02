Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,188.93

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,188.93 and traded as high as $2,743.00. Persimmon shares last traded at $2,730.00, with a volume of 984,996 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,555.67 ($33.62).

Get Persimmon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,582.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,188.93.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.