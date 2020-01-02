Phore Price Hits $0.0657 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Nanex. Phore has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $605.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,644,092 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

