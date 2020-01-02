Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and traded as high as $99.90. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $96.60, with a volume of 60,384 shares traded.
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.15. The company has a market cap of $365.16 million and a PE ratio of 10.85.
In other Photo-Me International news, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,300 ($5,656.41).
Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
