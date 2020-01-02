PIBBLE (PIB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,204.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $841,058.00 and $57,204.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

