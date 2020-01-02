Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Acquires 72,500 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,237.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,535,587 shares in the company, valued at C$3,338,015.99.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow purchased 24,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,185.00.

PNE opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.28.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

