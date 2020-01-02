PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 59.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 65% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,043.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000895 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012864 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012141 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,986,484,487 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

