Power Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.03 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Power Ledger has a market cap of $15.03 million and $1.17 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, TDAX, BX Thailand, Bitbns, Bittrex, Upbit, ABCC, DigiFinex, IDEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

