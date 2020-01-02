Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $10,117,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $9,683,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 17,708,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,357,578. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

