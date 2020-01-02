Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ASML by 239.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 125,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 15.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.89 on Thursday, reaching $302.83. 573,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $147.38 and a fifty-two week high of $303.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Cheuvreux cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

