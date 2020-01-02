Private Trust Co. NA Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,162 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. 15,667,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,982,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

