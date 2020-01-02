Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $12,474,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $192,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $203.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.10.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.62.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

