Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.11. 2,306,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,968,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $155.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.