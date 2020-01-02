Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,214 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

