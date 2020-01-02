Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,719 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,487,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,507,527. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

