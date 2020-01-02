Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,646,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,389. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

