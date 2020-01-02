Raiden Network Token Hits Market Cap of $5.71 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, LATOKEN and Binance. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007207 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.