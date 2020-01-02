Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Down 23.1% This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Rentberry has a market cap of $54,690.00 and $131.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

