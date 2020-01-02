Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €58.95 ($68.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 1 year high of €59.85 ($69.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 42.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.18.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

