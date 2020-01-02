Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.34. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 4,700 shares traded.

SQBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 109.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 200,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Sequential Brands Group worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.