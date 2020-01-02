Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Shares Up 1.5%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.70 ($1.91) and last traded at A$2.70 ($1.91), 1,711,701 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.66 ($1.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

Service Stream Company Profile (ASX:SSM)

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit