Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Shares Up 1.5%

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.70 ($1.91) and last traded at A$2.70 ($1.91), 1,711,701 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.66 ($1.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

Service Stream Company Profile (ASX:SSM)

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

