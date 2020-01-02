Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 114.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

