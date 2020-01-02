SIBCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $942.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Upbit, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $569,648.00 and $942.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.01819606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00673254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00388057 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,103,623 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

